Kevin Costner’s highly anticipated second installment of his epic film series, Horizon: An American Saga, is set to premiere at the prestigious Venice Film Festival in September 2024. This exciting news follows the recent announcement that the film would no longer receive a traditional theatrical release as originally planned.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, Costner expressed his gratitude to the festival director, Alberto Barbera, for his unwavering support and commitment to showcasing this cinematic journey. Costner’s return to the Venice Film Festival is met with excitement and anticipation as fans eagerly await the next chapter in this captivating saga.

After the underperformance of Chapter 1 in theaters earlier this year, Costner’s production company, Territory Pictures, and distributor New Line Cinema made the decision to pull the film from its scheduled release date. Despite the setback, Costner remains dedicated to bringing his vision of the westward expansion during the Civil War era to life on the big screen.

The first installment of Horizon: An American Saga received mixed reviews from critics and earned only $11 million in its opening weekend, despite its grand debut at the Cannes Film Festival. To finance the ambitious project, Costner invested $38 million of his own money, mortgaging his beachfront home in California. The total cost of the planned four-film series exceeds $100 million per installment, highlighting the financial risks involved in such a massive undertaking.

Costner’s commitment to storytelling and his passion for creating memorable cinematic experiences are evident in his dedication to the Horizon series. While box office success is important, Costner values the emotional impact and lasting impression his films have on audiences. He aims to create movies that resonate with viewers and inspire them to share the experience with others.

For fans who have already purchased tickets for Chapter 2, refunds will be issued as the film’s release date has been postponed. The decision to delay the theatrical release was made to allow more time for audiences to discover and enjoy Chapter 1 through various platforms, including premium video on demand and streaming services.

Despite the challenges faced by Chapter 1, the film saw success on streaming platforms, reaching the number one spot on PVOD charts. As Costner prepares to unveil Chapter 2 at the Venice Film Festival, moviegoers can look forward to experiencing the next chapter of this epic saga on the big screen in the near future. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements regarding the release of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2.