Kevin Costner’s highly anticipated film, Horizon: Chapter 2, will no longer be hitting theaters on August 16 as originally planned. This decision comes after the disappointing performance of the first installment, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, which only brought in $11 million at the box office, a fraction of its $100 million budget.

The studio behind the film, Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema, have decided to delay the release of Chapter 2 in order to give the movie more time to find a wider audience. They are hoping that by allowing more time for audiences to discover the first installment of Horizon, including through PVOD and MAX, they can generate more interest in the sequel.

The response to Horizon has been positive, with audiences expressing enthusiasm for the continuation of the story in Horizon 2. Kevin Costner, who directed and starred in the film, made it clear that he wanted to create a movie-going experience that would take viewers on a journey. The support from fans and theater owners has been greatly appreciated, and the filmmakers are looking forward to expanding the window for audiences to enjoy the film.

While Chapter 2 does not have a new release date yet, Costner has confirmed that Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 are already in production. The entire four-part series is set against the backdrop of the expansion and settlement of the American West during the pre and post-Civil War era. Costner plays the lead role of Hayes Ellison, a character he named after his son, who also appears in the film.

Costner’s passion for this project is evident, as he revealed that he invested a significant amount of his own money into making the film a reality. His dedication to bringing this story to life stems from a desire to show his children the importance of pursuing one’s dreams and beliefs.

Overall, the decision to delay the release of Horizon: Chapter 2 shows the filmmakers’ commitment to ensuring that the film reaches a wider audience and continues to resonate with viewers. With Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 already in the works, fans of the series can look forward to more captivating storytelling and stunning cinematography in the future.