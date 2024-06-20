Kevin Costner’s personal life has been a subject of interest for many people. He has been married twice and has seven children with three different women. Let’s take a closer look at the key facts about his ex-wives, Cindy Silva, and Christine Baumgartner.

Costner met his first wife, Cindy Silva, while they were both students at California State University in 1975. They got married in 1978 and had three children together. Unfortunately, their marriage ended in divorce in 1994 after 16 years together. Costner mentioned that their breakup was a huge loss for him, and it shook his faith at the time. The couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, and the split reportedly resulted in an $80 million settlement.

After his divorce from Silva, Costner met Christine Baumgartner in the late 1990s. They started dating in 1999 and got married in 2004. However, their relationship faced challenges, particularly regarding the decision to have children. Costner was unsure about expanding their family, while Baumgartner wanted to have children. Eventually, they worked through their differences and exchanged vows in 2004.

Costner and Baumgartner also share three children together. Unfortunately, their marriage hit a rough patch, leading to their separation in April 2023. Baumgartner filed for divorce in May of the same year, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce proceedings were messy, with Baumgartner requesting $248,000 per month in child support. The couple finally reached a settlement in February 2024, agreeing to joint custody of their children.

It’s reported that Costner is not entirely pleased with Baumgartner’s new relationship with Josh Connor. Despite his own rumored romance with Jewel, Costner is said to be bitter about his ex-wife’s happiness with her new partner. The divorce and subsequent developments have been challenging for both parties, but they are focused on co-parenting their children.

In conclusion, Kevin Costner’s relationships with his ex-wives, Cindy Silva and Christine Baumgartner, have had their ups and downs. Despite the challenges and setbacks, both parties have navigated their separations and divorces in a way that prioritizes their children’s well-being. As they move forward with their lives, they continue to work on co-parenting and finding happiness in their respective paths.