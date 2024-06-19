Kevin Costner recently shared a heartwarming story about his new puppy, Bob, during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The 69-year-old actor introduced Bob to his fans earlier this year on Instagram, and the adorable white Labrador pup has captured the hearts of many. Costner revealed that he named the dog Bob, but affectionately calls him Bobby when he’s behaving well.

During the show, Fallon surprised Costner with a photo of Bob napping on the door of an open dishwasher. Costner joked about how Bob waits for him to do the dishes and shared that he was surprised to find Bob sleeping in the appliance. He humorously mentioned that he took a picture of Bob, as most people do in modern times, even if someone passes out.

In addition to sharing stories about Bob, Costner discussed his latest project, Horizon: An American Saga. The film, which Costner co-wrote, directed, and stars in, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to critical acclaim. The epic Western project took Costner three decades to bring to life and will be released in four parts, with the first part hitting theaters on June 28.

Costner’s dedication to Horizon was evident as he shared insights into the amount of time, money, and energy he invested in the passion project. He even mortgaged “10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara” to fund the films. Despite the high stakes, Costner expressed confidence in the movie and emphasized that it was the kind of film he hoped someone would make for him.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Horizon: An American Saga, they can look forward to a captivating story that spans 15 years in pre and post-Civil War United States. The film series focuses on the expansion and settlement of the American West, with an ensemble cast that includes Sienna Miller, Luke Wilson, Jena Malone, Sam Worthington, and Costner’s son, Hayes.

Costner’s passion for storytelling and his commitment to bringing Horizon to the screen speak to his dedication as a filmmaker. With the release of the first part of Horizon approaching, audiences can expect to be captivated by Costner’s vision and artistry. Stay tuned for more updates and release dates for the remaining parts of the film series.