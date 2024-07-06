Kevin Costner has taken a big risk by investing $38 million of his own money into his passion project, Horizon: An American Saga. This four-part western epic explores the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Costner even mortgaged his 10-acre beachfront compound in Montecito, Calif., to help fund the films.

Despite the financial risk, Costner is determined to pursue his dream and share his vision with the world. The first two chapters of Horizon will be released back-to-back, with Chapter 1 hitting theaters on June 28 and Chapter 2 following on Aug. 16. However, Chapters 3 and 4 have not been shot yet and are not fully funded.

Costner expressed his desire to find a partner to share the financial burden of the project, but he is committed to seeing it through to the end. His measure of success for Horizon goes beyond box office numbers; he hopes that the film will resonate with audiences and inspire them to share the experience with others.

While Costner has confirmed his departure from Yellowstone, he still hopes that fans of the show will enjoy Horizon and appreciate the depth and humanity in the storytelling. The actor is determined to break away from traditional western tropes and offer a more nuanced and engaging narrative in Horizon.

Costner’s dedication to Horizon stems from his belief in the power of storytelling and the importance of portraying complex and relatable characters. He aims to create a cinematic experience that moves and inspires audiences, rather than simply entertaining them.

As Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 prepares to hit theaters, Costner’s gamble and determination are on full display. The actor’s passion for the project shines through, and he remains committed to bringing his vision to life on the big screen. With its focus on historical struggles and human experiences, Horizon promises to be a unique and thought-provoking addition to the western genre.