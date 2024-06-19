Kevin Costner recently shared an interesting story about a conversation he had with Prince William. The Yellowstone actor revealed that the Prince of Wales once reached out to him for a meeting while he was in England. Costner was surprised by the request but agreed to meet with Prince William.

During their meeting, Prince William reportedly told Costner that his late mother, Princess Diana, had a soft spot for the actor. While Costner did not go into details about their conversation, he mentioned that he had fond memories of the encounter and described Prince William as a “very sweet” and “quite a young man.”

The meeting between Costner and Prince William came after Costner had considered collaborating with Princess Diana on a potential sequel to The Bodyguard. Costner had starred in the original film alongside Whitney Houston. He shared that there were discussions about a sequel, but unfortunately, plans were cut short due to Princess Diana’s tragic passing in 1997.

Costner also mentioned that he had the opportunity to meet Princess Diana through Sarah Ferguson, who helped set up the meeting. He praised Ferguson for her kindness and recalled the pleasant conversation he had with Princess Diana.

The actor’s revelation about his interaction with Prince William sheds light on the personal connection between the royal family and Hollywood. Despite the tragic circumstances that prevented further collaboration between Costner and Princess Diana, the actor’s story offers a glimpse into the warm and friendly nature of the late princess and her family.