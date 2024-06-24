Kevin Costner recently made the decision to not return to the hit TV series Yellowstone for the second half of the fifth and final season. In a recent interview with ET, Costner discussed his reasons for leaving the show and his excitement for his new project, Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1.

Costner expressed his gratitude for his time on Yellowstone, stating that it was a great moment in his life. He originally intended to only do one season or a long movie but ended up staying for five seasons. However, with other projects on the horizon, Costner felt it was necessary to shift his focus and explore new opportunities.

After months of speculation and negotiations with Paramount, Costner officially announced on Instagram that he would not be returning for the last episodes of Yellowstone. Despite his departure from the show, Costner remains grateful for the experience and the impact the series had on his career.

Speaking about his new project, Horizon: An American Saga, Costner shared his passion for creating compelling and thought-provoking content. The epic Western drama series follows a group of individuals exploring the American West during and after the Civil War. Costner directed, co-wrote, and starred in the series, which is set to release in four parts.

Costner revealed that production on the final two chapters of Horizon: An American Saga is going well, with Chapter 1 already in theaters and Chapter 2 set to premiere in August. Despite the challenges of filming such an ambitious project, Costner remains dedicated to sharing the story with audiences and hopes to continue creating engaging and impactful content.

While Costner’s departure from Yellowstone may have disappointed fans, his commitment to pursuing new creative endeavors shows his dedication to storytelling and pushing boundaries in the entertainment industry. As he embarks on this new chapter in his career, audiences can look forward to experiencing the magic of Horizon: An American Saga and witnessing Costner’s talent and passion on screen.