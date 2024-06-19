Kevin Costner recently opened up about his feelings towards his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, following their divorce. Despite the challenges they faced, Costner described Baumgartner as a good mother and partner but expressed sadness that they couldn’t make their marriage work in the long run. Co-parenting their three children together remains a priority for Costner, emphasizing the importance of focusing on their well-being during this difficult time.

Reflecting on his past experiences with divorce, Costner shared insights into how his previous marriage impacted his decision to remarry. He acknowledged the difficulties of going through a divorce with children involved but highlighted the importance of learning from past mistakes and moving forward with grace and resilience.

In addition to dealing with personal challenges, Costner also discussed balancing his career commitments with his personal life during his divorce from Baumgartner. Juggling projects like “Yellowstone” and “Horizon” while navigating the complexities of his divorce proved to be a challenging time for the actor. Despite the struggles, Costner expressed gratitude for the opportunities and experiences he has had throughout his life.

During an interview on “The Howard Stern Show,” Costner addressed rumors about his relationship with singer Jewel. He clarified that they are friends and have never been romantically involved, dispelling any speculation about their alleged romance. Costner emphasized the importance of their friendship and shared fond memories of their interactions during a charity event in the British Virgin Islands.

Overall, Costner’s candid reflections on his divorce, co-parenting responsibilities, career challenges, and friendships shed light on the complexities of navigating personal relationships in the public eye. Despite the difficulties he has faced, Costner remains optimistic about the future and grateful for the meaningful connections he has made along the way.