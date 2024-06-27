Kevin Costner recently opened up about his painful divorce from his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner. During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Costner described the split as a “crushing moment” in his life. He emphasized that as a father, he had to move forward for the sake of his children, despite the pain he was feeling. Costner and Baumgartner share three children together, while Costner also has other children from previous marriages.

The divorce between Costner and Baumgartner was messy, with the couple battling over finances, child support, and other matters. Initially, Baumgartner requested a significant amount of child support, but the court ruled in favor of a lower monthly payment. The ex-couple also disagreed on spousal support and the division of household items. Eventually, they were able to settle their divorce in September 2023 and finalize it in February of the following year.

Despite the challenges they faced during the legal proceedings, Costner spoke highly of Baumgartner, referring to her as a good partner and mother. He acknowledged that their marriage did not last, but expressed gratitude for the life he has lived. Costner’s positive outlook and focus on moving forward for the sake of his children are evident in his statements about the divorce.

Divorces can be difficult and emotionally taxing for all parties involved. Costner’s honesty about his experience sheds light on the complexities of relationships and the importance of resilience in the face of adversity. While the divorce was undoubtedly a challenging chapter in Costner’s life, his ability to reflect on the positive aspects of his journey is inspiring.