Kevin Costner recently spoke out about his life post-divorce from Christine Baumgartner, calling her a good partner and mother. The Yellowstone actor, now single, shared that he and Christine were not able to make their marriage last after 18 years together. Despite the divorce, they are successfully co-parenting their three youngest children, Cayden, Hayes, and Grace.

Navigating his new normal as a single man and a father, Kevin emphasized the importance of communication and staying engaged with his kids. He expressed gratitude for the amazing life he has lived, despite the challenges he has faced.

Addressing recent rumors about his romantic life, Kevin clarified that he and singer Jewel are just friends. The rumors sparked after they were both present at a private event on Sir Richard Branson’s island. Kevin explained that they met on a trip to Necker Island and share a friendship based on mutual respect and admiration.

Jewel also addressed the rumors in a separate interview, acknowledging the public fascination but affirming that there is no romantic involvement between her and Kevin. She described him as a great person and emphasized the intensity of public interest in their relationship.

Kevin’s upcoming project, Horizon: An American Saga, is set to hit theaters on June 28th, showcasing his talent and versatility as an actor. Despite the personal challenges he has faced, Kevin remains focused on his career and family life, moving forward with grace and resilience.