Kevin Costner recently opened up about his feelings following his split from Christine Baumgartner. The Hollywood star, who finalized his divorce in September 2023, described himself as a “single father” during a recent appearance on The View. Costner discussed the challenges of fatherhood and how he navigates difficult times by drawing inspiration from movies.

Having three children with Baumgartner, Costner emphasized the importance of looking outward and taking care of those around him, especially during tough times. He reflected on his own experiences, acknowledging that life has its ups and downs, and that he has faced his fair share of challenges. Despite feeling bruised by life, Costner remains focused on defining who he wants to be both in movies and in real life.

In addition to his three children with Baumgartner, Costner is also a father to four other children from previous relationships. He shared insights into his life as a parent, highlighting the joy he finds in seeing his kids grow and succeed. Costner described his life as akin to being an Uber driver on a freeway, emphasizing the busy yet rewarding nature of raising children.

The actor’s candid discussion on The View shed light on the complexities of navigating personal struggles while prioritizing the well-being of loved ones. Costner’s reflections on resilience and self-discovery serve as a reminder that even in the face of adversity, it is possible to find strength and purpose. As he continues to embrace his role as a father and a role model, Costner’s journey post-divorce offers a glimpse into the transformative power of introspection and growth.