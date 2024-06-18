Kevin Costner has expressed his openness to returning to the hit series Yellowstone, where he portrays the character John Dutton. In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Oscar-winning actor mentioned that he would consider coming back if he liked the story. This statement comes after the news that he would not be appearing in the fifth and final season of the show created by Taylor Sheridan.

Costner clarified that he fulfilled all his contractual obligations with Yellowstone. Despite initially signing on for three seasons, he has always been supportive of the show and has enjoyed working on it. He mentioned that he believed in the world of Yellowstone, despite acknowledging the soap opera-like nature of the storyline where characters commit crimes without facing consequences.

The actor also praised Taylor Sheridan for his authentic writing and the way he crafted Costner’s character. Costner emphasized the importance of a good story in considering a return to Yellowstone, especially with the various spin-offs that are in the works. He expressed his desire to continue his involvement with the show if the circumstances are right.

Costner’s enthusiasm for Yellowstone is evident, and he has not shied away from expressing his love for the series. As production for the show resumed in May, Costner is busy promoting his upcoming western drama film, Horizon: An American Saga, set to premiere in theaters on June 24.

Fans of Yellowstone can look forward to the possibility of seeing Kevin Costner reprise his role as John Dutton, provided that the storyline aligns with his expectations. The actor’s dedication to the show and his admiration for the work of Taylor Sheridan indicate that he values his involvement in the Yellowstone universe. As the future of the series unfolds, viewers can anticipate exciting developments and potential returns of beloved characters like John Dutton.