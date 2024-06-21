Kevin Costner is open to finding love again, even though it may not be with Jewel. The “Yellowstone” star recently shared in an interview that he is ready to explore the possibility of love after his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, his wife of 18 years. Despite the end of their relationship, Costner, 69, remains optimistic and is determined not to let his heart harden.

During tough times, Costner turned to his seven children for support and focused on being a present and engaged parent. He emphasized the importance of communication, coaching, and staying connected with his children. Costner expressed that he is still learning from his kids and values the time he spends with them.

In addition to his family, Costner leaned on his friendships, including his bond with singer Jewel. While there were rumors of a romantic relationship between them, Costner clarified that they are just friends. He praised Jewel’s beauty and intelligence but emphasized that their connection is platonic. The actor recounted their interactions on Richard Branson’s private island and the meaningful conversations they shared.

Despite the speculation surrounding their relationship, Costner reiterated that they are friends and have never dated. He appreciated Jewel’s resilience and intelligence, highlighting their friendship and mutual respect. Costner acknowledged that Jewel is a remarkable person but maintained that their connection has never crossed into romantic territory.

Jewel, a mother to a 12-year-old son, was previously married to pro cowboy Ty Murray. Costner’s openness to love and his emphasis on friendship and connection reflect his positive outlook on relationships and personal growth. As he navigates this new chapter in his life, Costner remains hopeful about the possibilities that lie ahead.