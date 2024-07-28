Kevin Costner recently finalized his divorce with Christine Baumgartner in February 2024. After the split, Costner is open to dating again, but he has some strict rules for his potential partners, especially if they are actresses.

According to a source close to Costner, he is not opposed to dating an actress, but he wants someone who is serious about a real relationship. The source mentioned that she must love kids, have a career, and most importantly, be open to signing a prenuptial agreement. Costner’s past experience with his ex-wife challenging their prenup during their divorce has made him adamant about this requirement.

Costner was married to Christine Baumgartner for 20 years and they share three children together. Despite having a prenup in place, their divorce was not without its challenges, with Baumgartner initially requesting a significant amount in child support to maintain their children’s lifestyle post-divorce. Ultimately, Costner was ordered to pay a lower amount in child support.

Despite the difficulties of his divorce, Costner is focused on moving forward for the sake of his children. In a recent interview, he expressed his determination to continue being a strong and present father for his kids. He emphasized the importance of setting a positive example for them and moving on with his life.

Costner’s dating rules and his commitment to his children’s well-being showcase his values and priorities as he navigates life post-divorce. As he embarks on this new chapter, it is clear that family remains at the forefront of his heart and mind.