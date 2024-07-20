Kevin Costner is facing a tough time financially after his movie “Horizon: An American Saga” didn’t do well at the box office. The film’s poor performance has reportedly put his Santa Barbara estate at risk and caused delays in the release of future installments. Costner invested $38 million of his own money in the project, and on top of that, he is dealing with a costly divorce where he has to pay $63,209 in child support every month.

Despite the initial excitement and positive response at the Cannes Film Festival, the first film in the series only made $11 million during its opening weekend. This led to the second installment’s release being delayed by New Line Cinema. Costner’s decision to use his personal funds for the project, despite warnings against it, has put a significant strain on his finances.

Costner has been criticized for not listening to advice and being stubborn in his decision-making process. He put $38 million of his savings into the project and is now facing the consequences of that choice. The actor, who admitted to not being a good businessman, ignored the guidance of experts and mortgaged his Santa Barbara ranch to fund his dream project.

The failure of “Horizon” has hit Costner hard, with the film receiving negative reviews and underperforming at the box office. Despite feeling disheartened, Costner remains hopeful and focused on the quality of the film. He acknowledged that success would be great, but he is most concerned with the movie looking the way he intended.

The release of the second film, “Horizon: An American Saga- Chapter 2,” has been postponed to give the first film more time to attract audiences. Costner and New Line Cinema are working on marketing strategies to improve the film’s performance. The decision to release the first chapter to home audiences through Premium VOD and MAX is part of this effort.

“Horizon Chapter 1” has had a rough start at the box office, earning only $11 million in its opening weekend. The film’s budget was $100 million, and the poor performance, coupled with negative reviews, has made it challenging to attract viewers. Costner plans to resume filming the third installment later this year, but building an audience base is crucial for the success of future films in the series.