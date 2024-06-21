Kevin Costner recently discussed the future of the hit series Yellowstone during an appearance on Sirius XM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw while promoting his latest project, Horizon: An American Saga. When asked about his feelings towards the show and whether he has spoken to creator Taylor Sheridan, Costner expressed his love for Yellowstone and his interest in potentially returning to the series if the opportunity arises.

Costner mentioned that he still has a strong attachment to the show, similar to how he felt about Horizon since he wrote the script in 1988. He stated that he would be open to returning to Yellowstone if he could find a way to make it work with his current schedule and commitments. Costner confirmed that he has had discussions with Sheridan about the possibility of his return, indicating that they are exploring the potential for his character, John Dutton III, to reappear in the series.

In previous interviews, Costner had expressed his desire to continue his role in Yellowstone, mentioning that he had initially planned for the show to run for seven seasons. However, with the current status of the series and the production of the final episodes of season 5 underway, Costner’s return remains uncertain. Nonetheless, he remains optimistic about the prospect of reprising his role if the opportunity aligns with his personal and professional priorities.

As fans eagerly anticipate the return of Yellowstone for the second half of season 5, set to premiere on November 10, the future of Costner’s involvement in the series remains a topic of interest. With production underway and the storyline unfolding, viewers are left to speculate about the potential resolution of John Dutton III’s character arc and the impact of Costner’s return on the narrative.

Costner’s reflections on Yellowstone and his discussions with Sheridan offer insights into the creative process behind the show and the collaborative efforts to shape the characters and storylines. As the series continues to captivate audiences with its compelling drama and complex characters, Costner’s potential return adds another layer of anticipation and excitement for fans who have grown attached to his portrayal of John Dutton III.

In the midst of ongoing developments in the world of Yellowstone, Costner’s involvement in the series holds significant weight for both the cast and viewers. His dedication to the show and enthusiasm for his character’s journey reflect the enduring appeal of Yellowstone as a groundbreaking television series that continues to push the boundaries of storytelling and character development. As the saga of John Dutton III unfolds, fans can look forward to the potential return of Costner to the iconic role that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.