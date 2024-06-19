Kevin Costner has addressed the rumors of a romantic relationship with singer Jewel, clarifying that they are just friends. Despite fans speculating about a possible romance between the two, Costner emphasized that their friendship is special and he did not want the rumors to jeopardize it.

The actor revealed that he met Jewel for the first time on a trip to Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island and that they had engaging conversations. While a photo of them cozying up sparked speculation, Costner insisted that they have never dated and have only maintained a friendship.

Reports had emerged last year suggesting that Costner and Jewel were more than just friends, especially after his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. However, insiders claimed that the pair spent time together on the island and during a fundraiser, fueling the romance rumors.

Despite the swirling gossip, Costner and Jewel have maintained that they are simply friends and have not pursued a romantic relationship. Costner, who had faced scheduling conflicts with his show “Yellowstone,” was able to resolve the issue after production was suspended due to strikes, allowing him to continue his role as John Dutton in the series.

While fans may have hoped for a love connection between Costner and Jewel, it seems that their relationship remains platonic. The actor’s priority is to protect their friendship and ensure that the rumors do not overshadow the bond they share. As for now, it appears that any romantic speculation between the two remains just that – speculation.