Kevin Costner Reveals his Promise to Whitney Houston During the Filming of Iconic Movie

In 1992, millions of viewers sat in a movie theater to discover the story of Frank Farmer, a former agent of the American Secret Service who is tasked with protecting Rachel Marron, a self-centered and complicated superstar who is receiving death threats. The film, titled The Bodyguard, had been written since the seventies and was originally intended to star Steve McQueen and Diana Ross. However, it took more than 20 years for Kevin Costner, fresh off the success of Dances with Wolves, to decide to bring it to life, accelerating interest in the film and seeking out Whitney Houston, a successful singer but inexperienced in acting, to star alongside him. It became one of the highest-grossing films of that year, with a box office revenue of $411,006,740 million, only surpassed by the Disney classic Aladdin.

Costner, who was also a producer of the film, recently confessed in an interview on the Armchair Expert podcast that Houston was his first and only choice from the moment he considered producing the movie. Despite initial hesitations from the director, Mick Jackson, Costner guided Houston through the process, making a promise to her that he would take care of her during filming. Their friendship blossomed on set, with Costner admitting that he acted as a real-life bodyguard for Houston, who was insecure and needed his presence to feel at ease.

The bond formed during filming endured for years, with Costner giving a heartfelt speech at Houston’s funeral, praising her talent and impact on the film industry. He shared that their friendship was genuine and that Houston’s legacy as a pop icon would forever be remembered. Costner’s dedication to honoring his promise to Houston was unwavering, even in the face of pressure to shorten his tribute during the televised funeral.

The enduring connection between Costner and Houston is a testament to the profound impact of their collaboration on The Bodyguard and the lasting legacy of Whitney Houston in the entertainment industry.