Kevin Costner recently revealed that Prince William once told him that his late mother, Princess Diana, had a bit of a crush on the actor. The revelation came during a conversation the two had around 15 years after Costner had met Diana to discuss a possible sequel to his hit movie “The Bodyguard.”

In an interview with People magazine, Costner shared that Prince William had reached out to him during a visit to England, expressing a desire to have a chat. The actor recalled sitting down with the prince in a room with just the two of them, and William opening the conversation by mentioning his mother’s admiration for Costner.

Surprised by the revelation, Costner jokingly responded with, “I know,” pointing at himself in disbelief. Despite the light-hearted moment, the actor was touched by the memory and expressed his fondness for the interaction with Prince William.

While Costner did not divulge the details of his conversation with Prince William, he shared that it was a special moment that he cherishes. The actor also praised Prince William for the way he approached the topic and spoke highly of the prince’s mother, Princess Diana.

Costner also mentioned his initial connection with Diana through Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, who he described as “very cool” in facilitating the meeting between him and the princess. He admired Ferguson for her support and noted that she never tried to insert herself into the situation, showing her respect and consideration.

Apart from his interactions with the British royal family, Costner has also engaged with other members, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended one of Costner’s charity events at his California estate, where they presented him with an honorary award.

Costner’s story about Princess Diana’s alleged crush and his encounters with various members of the royal family paint a picture of his unique experiences and connections in the world of celebrity and royalty. The actor’s admiration for the late princess, as well as his respect for her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, shines through in his anecdotes and interactions with the royal family members.