Kevin Costner recently made a big announcement that has left fans of the hit TV show ‘Yellowstone’ in shock. In a recent interview, Costner confirmed that he will not be returning to the show for its upcoming season. This news comes as a surprise to many, as Costner’s character, John Dutton, has been a central figure in the show since its inception.

Costner’s departure from ‘Yellowstone’ marks the end of an era for the popular series. Fans have grown attached to his character and his portrayal of John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family. Costner’s performance has been widely praised, and many viewers have come to associate him with the role.

While Costner did not provide specific details about why he is leaving the show, speculation has been running rampant among fans. Some believe that Costner may be looking to pursue other projects or simply take a break from acting. Whatever the reason, his absence will surely be felt on ‘Yellowstone.’

Despite Costner’s departure, ‘Yellowstone’ is expected to continue for at least one more season. The show has been a massive success for the Paramount Network, drawing in millions of viewers each week. The series has been praised for its gripping storylines, complex characters, and stunning cinematography.

Fans of ‘Yellowstone’ will have to wait and see how the show handles Costner’s absence in the upcoming season. It remains to be seen how the writers will address his character’s departure and how the rest of the Dutton family will move forward without him.

In the meantime, viewers can look forward to the return of other beloved characters and the continuation of the gripping drama that has made ‘Yellowstone’ a fan favorite. While Costner may be leaving the show, his legacy as John Dutton will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of fans for years to come.