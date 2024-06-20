Kevin Costner recently addressed rumors surrounding his departure from the popular series Yellowstone, where he portrayed the character John Dutton III for five seasons. Despite leaving the show, the actor expressed his love for the series, the people involved, and the world it created.

While rumors circulated about the reasons for his exit, Kevin expressed disappointment that no one from the show defended his contributions. His attorney, Marty Singer, emphasized Kevin’s passion for the show and his dedication to its success.

Initially, Kevin agreed to participate in Yellowstone for one season, as it was pitched to him as a long movie. However, as the show evolved into a multi-season series, Kevin extended his involvement to five seasons. When production delays prevented him from continuing, Kevin decided to pursue other projects.

Although he is open to returning to Yellowstone if the right script and scenario present themselves, Kevin emphasized that he couldn’t contribute more than he already had to the show. His latest film, Horizon: An American Saga, is set to premiere on Friday, June 28th, showcasing his continued commitment to the entertainment industry.