Actor Kevin Costner recently addressed the rumors surrounding his relationship with singer Jewel, clarifying that they are just friends. In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Costner mentioned that while he likes the idea of being romantically involved with Jewel, they have never actually gone out on a date. Costner emphasized that their friendship is special and he values it, expressing his admiration for Jewel’s beauty and intelligence.

The two celebrities connected during a trip to Richard Branson’s private island, where they engaged in deep and meaningful conversations. Costner described Jewel as someone he had great discussions with, highlighting her intelligence and resilience. Despite rumors suggesting otherwise, Costner made it clear that there is no romantic relationship between them, although he acknowledged that they share chemistry.

Costner, who is currently single following his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, expressed openness to the idea of dating again. While he is not actively seeking a serious relationship, he is open to companionship. Additionally, sources close to Costner revealed that he and Jewel have a lot in common, including a love for country life, horses, cowboys, and music. They are reportedly taking things slow and enjoying each other’s company.

It seems that both Costner and Jewel are keen on keeping their relationship low-key and seeing where it goes. Despite the speculation surrounding their friendship, they value their connection and are focused on maintaining a meaningful bond. Costner’s children have also shown interest in Jewel, prompting him to address their curiosity about the nature of his relationship with the singer.

Overall, while fans may have hoped for a romantic connection between Costner and Jewel, the actor made it clear that they are simply friends. Their shared interests and conversations have strengthened their bond, but they have not taken their relationship to a romantic level. As they continue to spend time together and enjoy each other’s company, the future of their friendship remains uncertain but promising.