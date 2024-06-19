Kevin Costner recently addressed the rumors circulating about his relationship with singer Jewel, clarifying that they are just friends. The Oscar winner, who recently went through a divorce, emphasized that their friendship is important to him and he does not want the gossip to ruin it.

Despite being spotted together multiple times and attending events, Costner made it clear during an interview with Howard Stern that he and Jewel have never been romantically involved. He described Jewel as special and beautiful but reiterated that they are simply friends.

The pair met during a trip to Richard Branson’s private island, where Jewel was hosting a foundation event. Costner shared that he finally accepted Branson’s invitation to visit the island after years of requests. Pictures of them together at the event sparked the dating speculations.

Jewel, on the other hand, has not explicitly denied the rumors and even praised Costner in an interview, calling him a great person. The public’s interest in their relationship has been intense, with Jewel blushing when asked about it.

Costner’s divorce from Christine Baumgartner, with whom he shares three children, was finalized last year after 18 years of marriage. Jewel was previously married to Ty Murray, and they have a son together.

While the friendship between Costner and Jewel has been scrutinized by the media, both parties have maintained that they are just friends and have not pursued a romantic relationship. The connection they share through their mutual interests and charitable work has been a strong foundation for their bond.