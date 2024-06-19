Kevin Costner recently addressed the rumors about him dating singer Jewel during an interview on The Howard Stern Show. The Yellowstone star clarified that he and Jewel are just friends and have never dated. Costner expressed his desire to protect their friendship from being affected by the gossip surrounding their relationship.

The speculation about Costner and Jewel’s romantic involvement began when they were seen together at a tennis fundraiser on Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island. Although they were photographed together at the event, Costner explained that they have a friendship based on deep conversations and mutual respect.

In his conversation with Stern, Costner emphasized that he admires Jewel for her intelligence and resilience, but their relationship has always been platonic. He acknowledged her beauty and intellect, but stated that a romantic connection has never developed between them.

Jewel also addressed the rumors in an interview with Elle, describing Costner as a great person and acknowledging the public’s fascination with their friendship. Both Costner and Jewel have experienced high-profile divorces in the past, with Costner finalizing his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in 2023 and Jewel splitting from her husband, Ty Murray, in 2014.

Despite the persistent rumors and speculation, Costner and Jewel are focused on maintaining their friendship and supporting each other in their respective endeavors. The two have a shared understanding of the challenges of public scrutiny and value the bond they have built based on mutual respect and admiration.

The Howard Stern Show, where Costner addressed the dating rumors, airs on SiriusXM channel Howard 100 and provides a platform for celebrities to discuss various aspects of their lives. The show is known for its candid conversations and in-depth interviews with well-known personalities.

Overall, Costner’s clarification about his relationship with Jewel sheds light on the importance of maintaining boundaries and respect in friendships, especially in the face of intense public scrutiny and speculation. By speaking out about the nature of their connection, Costner and Jewel are setting an example of how to navigate rumors and maintain genuine relationships in the public eye.