Kevin Bacon, the legendary actor known for his role in Footloose, recently revealed why he hasn’t attended the Oscars since 1984. Bacon, now 65 years old, shared this information during an interview at the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premiere in Los Angeles. He reminisced about his time at the Oscars in 1984, where he presented an award alongside Daryl Hannah. Despite the success of Footloose and his long-lasting career in Hollywood, Bacon still considers the film to be the one that people most commonly associate him with.

Reflecting on the 40th anniversary of Footloose, Bacon expressed gratitude for the impact the movie had on his career. He acknowledged that while he has worked on many projects since then, Footloose remains a fan favorite. In an interesting turn of events, Bacon is now part of another film franchise that debuted in 1984 – Beverly Hills Cop. He shared his excitement about joining the cast of the Eddie Murphy-led film, highlighting the significance of the original movie in his life.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the latest installment in the franchise, follows Murphy’s character, Axel Foley, as he teams up with his daughter and old friends to solve a case in California. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on July 3rd, and Bacon is thrilled to be a part of this iconic series. Despite the passage of time, Bacon’s passion for acting and his dedication to his craft remain unwavering, making him a beloved figure in Hollywood for over four decades.