Kesha was in for a surprise at a recent event when she received a real butcher knife while performing on stage. The popstar seemed shocked by the unexpected prop, claiming she “didn’t know” about it beforehand. In a Britney Spears-esque move, Kesha waved the blade around wildly, adding to the dramatic effect of her performance.

Accompanied by her dancers, Kesha appeared drenched in fake blood, creating a visually striking and somewhat disturbing scene for the audience. Despite the unconventional choice of prop, Kesha continued her performance with energy and enthusiasm, showing her professionalism and dedication to her craft.

The incident at Lollapalooza left many fans and spectators both intrigued and concerned. Some praised Kesha for her bold and daring performance, while others expressed worry about the potential dangers of using a real knife on stage. The video of the performance quickly went viral, sparking discussions and debates among viewers.

While Kesha’s unexpected prop may have raised eyebrows, it certainly added an element of surprise and intrigue to her performance. As a seasoned performer, Kesha knows how to captivate her audience and create memorable moments on stage. Despite the shocking nature of the incident, Kesha handled the situation with poise and professionalism, earning respect from her fans and critics alike.

As Kesha continues to push boundaries and challenge expectations in the music industry, her fans eagerly await her next move. With her unique style and fearless attitude, Kesha is sure to keep surprising and inspiring audiences around the world.

Stay tuned for more updates on Kesha and other favorite stars by subscribing to our YouTube channel. Don’t miss out on the latest news and gossip from the world of entertainment.