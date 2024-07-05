Kesha, the popular pop singer, recently released a new song titled “Joyride” on the 4th of July. This song marks her first single since settling her lawsuit against record producer Dr. Luke. In the track, Kesha returns to her original pop sound, delivering catchy lyrics and an upbeat tune.

The lyrics of “Joyride” showcase Kesha’s bold and confident attitude, with lines like “Are you a man? ‘Cause I’m a bitch / I’m already rich, just looking for that (Mm) / This party sucks, I’m ’bout to ditch.” The chorus of the song features the playful and empowering message, “Rev my engine ’til you make it purr / Keep it kinky, but I come first / Beep-beep, bitch, I’m outside / Get in, loser, for the joyride.”

The reference to Mean Girls in the lyric “Get in, loser” adds a fun and nostalgic touch to the song, connecting it to pop culture. This new release comes after years of legal battles between Kesha and Dr. Luke, stemming from allegations of drugging and assault made by Kesha in 2014. Despite the dismissal of the abuse allegations in court, the conflict between the two artists continued until they reached a resolution in June 2023.

Both Kesha and Dr. Luke released statements acknowledging the end of their dispute, with Kesha expressing her desire to move forward and leave this chapter of her life behind. Dr. Luke maintained his innocence in his statement, emphasizing his commitment to clearing his name and moving on. Kesha’s departure from Dr. Luke’s label, Kemosabe Records, following the release of her album Gag Order, signifies a new beginning for the singer’s career.

It’s important to note that if you or someone you know has experienced sexual abuse, you can seek help and support from the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). Trained staff members are available to provide confidential assistance and connect you with local resources for healing and recovery.