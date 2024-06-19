Film and fashion enthusiasts, get ready for an exciting event coming your way! Kerry Washington, along with Patty Jenkins and Laura Karpman, will be joining forces with Tribeca Festival and Chanel to host an enlightening Through Her Lens Conversation on June 7th in New York City. This event will take place at the Crosby Street Hotel during the film festival, where the actress, filmmaker, and composer will engage in a discussion moderated by Perri Peltz. The focus of the conversation will be on the next generation of women and non-binary filmmakers, offering valuable insights and tips on how to succeed in the industry.

This event is open to the public and free of charge, providing a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from industry professionals and gain insider knowledge about the film world. Patty Jenkins expressed her excitement about the event, highlighting the importance of mentorship and support for emerging filmmakers. She, along with Kerry Washington and Laura Karpman, is eager to encourage and inspire the next wave of women filmmakers.

Tribeca Festival and Chanel have a strong commitment to championing women and non-binary filmmakers, with a focus on investing in the future generation of visionaries. Jane Rosenthal, Co-Founder and CEO of Tribeca, emphasized the legacy of mentorship established by the late Paula Weinstein and the importance of supporting upcoming talent. In honor of Paula Weinstein, the event has been opened to the public to allow a wider audience to participate in the discussion on the role of mentorship in creating a more equitable future for filmmakers.

For those interested in attending, registration for the event is available on tribecafilm.com/chanelthlconversations. Additionally, filmmaker submissions for the 2024 Through Her Lens program are now open, with the three-day workshop scheduled for September 2024. This program aims to provide mentorship and support to aspiring women and non-binary filmmakers, helping to shape the future of the industry.

In conclusion, the Through Her Lens Conversation promises to be an inspiring and informative event for film enthusiasts and aspiring filmmakers alike. With industry professionals sharing their experiences and insights, attendees can gain valuable knowledge and guidance to navigate the world of filmmaking successfully. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of the discussion on mentorship and the future of women in film.