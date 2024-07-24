Kerry Katona recently caused a stir by posting a photo of her fiancé, Ryan Maloney, wearing what appears to be a wedding ring. The image, shared on Instagram, shows Ryan with a shiny band on his wedding finger while the couple enjoyed a date night. Kerry expressed her love for Ryan in the caption, indicating that they have had their fair share of ups and downs but she wouldn’t want to be without him.

This picture has led to speculation that Kerry and Ryan may have secretly tied the knot, especially after Kerry previously mentioned their plans to elope to Las Vegas. However, the couple decided to abandon this idea after Kerry’s daughters Molly and Lilly-Sue expressed their desire to be present at their mother’s wedding. Despite living in Ireland, the girls were adamant about not missing the special occasion.

Kerry, who has been married three times before, feels that Ryan is her true happy ever after. Her previous marriages were to Brian McFadden, Mark Croft, and the late George Kay. She shares children with her ex-husbands, including Molly and Lilly-Sue with Brian McFadden, Heidi and Max with Mark Croft, and Dylan Jorge with George Kay.

Apart from her personal life, Kerry has been open about her cosmetic procedures over the years. From breast enhancements to facial tweaks, she has tried various treatments to enhance her appearance. However, she faced backlash for certain endorsements and procedures, including a vampire facial and a ‘Katona Package’ at a London clinic.

In a recent podcast interview, Kerry spoke about her past relationships, including her marriage to George Kay, whom she described as the love of her life despite the abuse she endured. She admitted to suffering from Stockholm Syndrome, a condition where victims sympathize with their abusers. Kerry emphasized the importance of Ryan’s positive influence on her children, highlighting his role as a great role model.

Overall, Kerry Katona’s journey through relationships, motherhood, and self-care reflects her resilience and growth as a person. Despite facing challenges and setbacks, she continues to prioritize her happiness and well-being, especially in her current relationship with Ryan Maloney. Their love story may have had its share of twists and turns, but Kerry remains hopeful for a bright future with her fiancé by her side.