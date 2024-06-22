Kenya Moore’s divorce settlement has been finalized this week by a judge. She has been granted primary custody of her 5-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Daly. The former couple has agreed to share joint legal custody, although Moore had initially requested sole physical and legal custody. As part of the settlement, Daly will pay $2,000 per month in child support and an additional $1,000 per month towards Brooklyn’s college savings account. Neither party will receive alimony or spousal support.

Despite sharing joint legal custody, the judge has granted Moore “final decision-making authority” regarding any economic opportunities for their daughter. This decision was made after Moore claimed that Daly was trying to prevent Brooklyn from appearing on her reality show. Moore will have exclusive control over economic opportunities for the next 24 months, after which a mediation process will determine final decision-making authority. If an agreement cannot be reached, Moore and Daly will be required to attend court.

Moore filed for divorce in May 2021 after four years of marriage to Daly. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed Brooklyn in 2018 before splitting in 2019. Despite the divorce drama, Moore remains optimistic about love and believes in finding her forever person.

Recently, Moore faced a suspension from filming season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta after allegedly depicting another cast member in a negative light during a filming event. She expressed her frustration and asked to be left alone, emphasizing that she is a single mom taking care of her daughter without any financial support.

The divorce settlement marks the end of a chapter for Kenya Moore and Marc Daly, as they move forward with co-parenting their daughter. Despite the challenges they have faced, Moore remains hopeful for the future and focused on providing the best life for Brooklyn.