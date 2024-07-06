Kendrick Lamar recently released the music video for his diss track “Not Like Us,” which features his hometown of Compton, California, and includes appearances by local figures like Tommy the Clown and DJ Mustard. In a surprising move, Lamar’s high school sweetheart and fiancée, Whitney Alford, and their two children also make rare appearances in the video. This inclusion is noteworthy given Drake’s accusations of domestic abuse and infidelity against Lamar in his song “Family Matters.”

In a 2015 interview with Billboard, Lamar described Alford as his best friend rather than just his girlfriend, emphasizing the strong bond they share. “Not Like Us” was originally released in May 2024, directly calling out Drake and making serious allegations against him, including accusations of being a “pedophile.” The music video features owl imagery, a direct reference to Drake’s OVO label, and crew, which uses the bird as a symbol.

Drake responded with his own track titled “The Heart Part 6,” denying the claims made by Lamar and asserting his innocence. The feud between the two rappers has sparked discussions in the hip hop community, with DJ Mustard, who produced “Not Like Us,” emphasizing that the collaboration was not driven by beef but by a shared California upbringing.

Hip hop legend Jermaine Dupri believes that the feud has injected new life into the genre, dispelling notions that hip hop was a dying art form. The ongoing back-and-forth between Lamar and Drake has kept fans and industry insiders alike on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next move from both artists.

As the feud continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how it will impact the landscape of hip hop and whether it will lead to further collaborations or escalate into a full-blown rivalry. Both Lamar and Drake have proven themselves to be formidable forces in the music industry, and their clash has only served to further cement their status as influential figures in the world of rap.