Kendrick Lamar recently performed his Drake diss tracks, “Euphoria” and “Not Like Us,” during a star-studded concert titled “The Pop Out — Ken and Friends.” The concert, which took place in Lamar’s hometown of Los Angeles, featured performances from iconic artists like Dr. Dre, Tyler, the Creator, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul.

While the event was a celebration of West Coast hip-hop culture, Lamar’s live performances of his diss tracks stole the show. “Euphoria” includes a new verse where Lamar pokes fun at Drake’s legacy and past feuds, including his well-known beef with Pusha T and the revelation of having a son. The rapper even referenced Drake owning Tupac’s ring, adding a playful jab to his performance.

Lamar also delighted the audience with multiple renditions of “Not Like Us,” emphasizing the importance of respecting West Coast legends and not allowing anyone to imitate their legacy. This performance comes at a time when the beef between Lamar and Drake seemed to be simmering down after a series of lyrical exchanges.

The rivalry between Lamar and Drake started with a reference in J. Cole’s song “First Person Shooter,” where Cole dubbed them as the “Big 3” of rap. Lamar’s response in “Like That” sparked the ongoing feud, drawing attention from other artists like Future, A$AP Rocky, and The Weeknd. However, the most intense exchanges were between Lamar and Drake, captivating fans and even celebrities like Uma Thurman and Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg, in particular, praised both Lamar and Drake for elevating the rap game with their lyrical skills and songwriting abilities. He commended them for pushing the boundaries and setting a higher standard for the industry. Despite the competitive nature of the beef, Snoop expressed his support for both artists and acknowledged their contributions to the rap genre.

As the dust settles on this rap feud, fans and critics alike are left reflecting on the impact of Lamar and Drake’s rivalry. Their competitive spirit and dedication to their craft have raised the bar for future generations of artists, inspiring a new wave of creativity and authenticity in hip-hop music. So, while the drama may have entertained audiences, the real winners are the fans who get to witness the evolution of rap through these talented artists.