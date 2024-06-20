Kendrick Lamar made a bold move by performing his Drake diss tracks live during his recent concert in Los Angeles. The rapper added new lyrics to his song “euphoria,” referencing a ring that Drake bought in an auction that once belonged to Tupac Shakur. This diss shows that Kendrick still holds a grudge against Drake and does not have much respect for him.

The beef between Kendrick and Drake goes way back, with Drake even using an AI-generated voice filter to imitate Tupac on a freestyle track. Kendrick’s original version of “euphoria” already mentioned the ring, but he took it a step further by rapping, “Give me Tupac’s ring back and I might give you a little respect.” This bold move by Kendrick reignited the feud between the two rappers.

In addition to “euphoria,” Kendrick also performed other diss tracks like “6:16 in LA” and “Like That” during the concert. He brought out collaborators like Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, and even Dr. Dre to join him on stage. The highlight of the night was when Dr. Dre performed “Not Like Us” with Kendrick for the first time, showing support for his fellow rapper.

Despite the intense performance and bold lyrics, the beef between Kendrick and Drake has simmered down in recent months. While many fans consider Kendrick the victor of their rap battle, Drake did release a diss track called “The Heart Part 6” in response. The two rappers continue to take shots at each other through their music, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Overall, Kendrick Lamar’s live performance of his Drake diss tracks was a bold move that reignited the feud between the two artists. With new lyrics calling out Drake’s purchase of Tupac’s ring, Kendrick made it clear that he still has some unresolved issues with his fellow rapper. The concert was a huge success, with Dr. Dre even joining Kendrick on stage for a memorable performance. Fans of both artists are eagerly waiting to see how this beef unfolds in the future.