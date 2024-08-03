Love Island star Kendall Rae Knight recently shared a sneak peek into her beautiful home that she shares with her footballer boyfriend, Andrew Hughes, and their son Cooper. The couple’s house is elegantly decorated and features a stylish and flawless design throughout.

In a social media post promoting health-boosting gummies, Kendall and Andrew allowed fans a glimpse into their daily life. Andrew was seen taking their baby son Cooper for a walk while Kendall spruced up their living room and bedroom in her comfy PJs.

The interior of their home is filled with earthy tones, and the living room boasts a Chanel bag and a cozy chair by the window that overlooks a lush green view. Kendall, 31, even showcased their spacious waterfall shower and open-plan kitchen, where she enjoys picking out gummies in her loungewear.

The couple’s home features a white marble floor in the kitchen, a large TV, and a sofa perfect for entertaining guests. Outside, the spacious garden is equipped with loungers and a large parasol to provide shade on sunny days.

Kendall first gained fame on Love Island in 2018 after going through a tough breakup with her ex-fiancé. However, her luck turned around when she met Andrew, and the couple recently welcomed their son Cooper. Kendall has been open about her pregnancy journey, revealing that she is considered “high risk” due to past medical treatments and operations.

During a Q&A session with fans, Kendall shared that she is taking extra precautions to ensure a safe and healthy pregnancy. She mentioned that she has had some treatments in the past that could potentially lead to premature labor, so she is closely monitoring her progress to carry full-term.

Despite the challenges, Kendall remains positive and excited about the arrival of her baby. She mentioned that she is currently four months along but doesn’t have a significant bump yet. With the support of Andrew and her fans, Kendall is looking forward to the next chapter in her life as a mother.

Overall, Kendall Rae Knight’s home reflects her impeccable taste and style, providing a cozy and welcoming environment for her growing family. Fans can’t wait to see more glimpses of Kendall’s life as she navigates motherhood with grace and positivity.