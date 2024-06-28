Kendall Jenner made headlines with her recent fashion choice during a visit to the Louvre Museum in Paris. The 28-year-old model opted for a black top and skirt, but what caught everyone’s attention was the fact that she was barefoot. Photos of Jenner at the iconic museum were shared on social media, with some fans expressing surprise and confusion at her decision to go shoeless.

Despite the controversy surrounding her fashion choice, Jenner did not address whether her visit to the Louvre was for personal reasons or business. She also participated in the Vogue World: Paris show, where she walked the runway and even rode on horseback with her friend Gigi Hadid. Behind-the-scenes moments from the event were shared on Instagram, showcasing the glamorous side of the fashion world.

During her time in Paris, Jenner was also spotted having dinner with Bad Bunny, sparking rumors of a rekindled romance between the two. The source revealed that Jenner and Bad Bunny have a strong connection and enjoy each other’s company. Jenner appreciates Bad Bunny’s music and often supports him by attending his shows. On the other hand, Bad Bunny values Jenner for who she is and genuinely cares about her well-being.

Overall, Jenner’s visit to the Louvre and her time in Paris were filled with both fashion moments and personal connections. Whether she’s turning heads with her unique style choices or spending quality time with loved ones, Jenner continues to captivate audiences with her presence in the fashion industry.