Kendall Jenner recently made headlines for her controversial fashion choice at the Louvre. The model and influencer is known for pushing the boundaries when it comes to style, and her latest outfit was no exception.

Jenner was spotted at the iconic museum wearing a daring ensemble that turned heads and sparked conversation. The outfit featured a sheer top with strategically placed embellishments, paired with high-waisted leather pants and statement accessories. Many fans praised Jenner for her bold fashion statement, while others criticized her for being too provocative.

This is not the first time Jenner has faced backlash for her fashion choices. The reality TV star turned fashion icon has been at the center of controversy multiple times throughout her career. Despite the criticism, Jenner continues to push the boundaries of fashion and express herself through her unique style.

While some may not agree with Kendall Jenner’s fashion choices, there’s no denying that she knows how to make a statement. Whether she’s walking the runway or attending a high-profile event, Jenner always manages to turn heads and spark conversation. Love her or hate her, one thing is for sure – Kendall Jenner is a fashion force to be reckoned with.