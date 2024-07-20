Beaming model Kendall Jenner dazzled in a black minidress at a glamorous summer party hosted by Gucci. The 28-year-old American beauty looked stunning in her outfit, which was complemented by a matching purse. Singer Miley Cyrus, 31, co-hosted the event at the luxurious hotel Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Miley, who is the face of Gucci Flora fragrance, also treated guests to a performance.

Other notable celebrities in attendance included House of Gucci star Salma Hayek, 57, and Rumer Willis, 35, the actress daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Kendall Jenner had previously shared a sizzling Instagram photo from June 2022, where she was seen lying on her stomach and scrolling through her phone. The post came shortly after her split from Devin Booker, whom she had been dating for two years.

Fans were quick to comment on the timing of the post, as the couple had broken up in the summer of 2022. According to an insider, Kendall and Devin felt like they were on different paths and were not on the same page about their future. Devin had accompanied Kendall to Italy for her older sister Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker just weeks before their split.

The Gucci event was a star-studded affair, with guests dressed to impress and enjoying the festivities. The atmosphere was lively and filled with excitement as attendees mingled and celebrated the Italian designer’s iconic brand. It was a night to remember, with music, fashion, and glamour all coming together in one spectacular event.

Kendall Jenner’s fashion choices have always been in the spotlight, and her appearance at the Gucci party was no exception. Her black minidress was a perfect choice for the occasion, highlighting her sense of style and elegance. The matching purse added a touch of sophistication to her overall look, making her stand out among the crowd of celebrities.

Overall, the Gucci event was a huge success, bringing together some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry for a night of fun and celebration. It was a testament to the brand’s influence and popularity, as well as a showcase of the latest fashion trends. As the night came to a close, guests left with memories of an unforgettable evening filled with glamour and excitement.