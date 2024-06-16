Kendall Jenner recently shared some stunning photos on her Instagram page, showing off her amazing figure in a string bikini while on a yacht in Mallorca. In the images, Kendall can be seen wearing a simple black triangle top with matching string bottoms, along with a scarf tied around her waist. She also carried a large woven tote bag and accessorized with necklaces and bangles, flaunting her flat midriff.

Apart from her bikini photos, Kendall also posted a picture of herself in a white tube top and ombre maxi skirt, posing next to a stone building. She looked gorgeous in a purple gown in another photo from the boat, where she opted to go braless and enjoy the sunset behind her. Kendall’s sister, Kylie, was also on the holiday with her, and the two shared a fun moment in the car while listening to music and striking some model poses together.

In more personal news, Kendall recently rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny in May, after five months of being apart. According to People’s insiders, they “missed each other” and have been seen spending time together at various events and locations. The couple was spotted having a romantic dinner in Miami after one of Bad Bunny’s shows, showing that their relationship is back on track.

Kendall and Bad Bunny were first linked in February 2023 and had a strong connection, which led to a breakup in December of the same year. However, it seems like they have worked things out and are enjoying each other’s company once again. Most recently, they were seen in Puerto Rico, having an intimate dinner together, indicating that their relationship is going strong.

Overall, Kendall Jenner continues to captivate her fans with her stunning photos and personal life updates, showing that she is not only a successful model but also someone who values relationships and cherishes special moments with loved ones.