Kendall Jenner, known for her various brand partnerships, was recently featured in a provocative photo shoot promoting the oral care brand Moon. The 28-year-old model shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, showcasing her toned figure and promoting Moon’s products with enthusiasm.

In one of the photos, Kendall is seen lifting her shirt to reveal her bare chest, with the word “Moon” written on the mirror in lipstick. She posed with a whitening pen in another shot, smiling in front of the mirror. The photos not only highlighted Kendall’s beauty but also showcased the products she was endorsing.

Apart from her collaboration with Moon, Kendall has also released her own dental collection, including a Rose Mint Toothpaste and Whitening Pen. She expressed her excitement about the new products, stating that they fit seamlessly into her oral beauty routine.

Despite her busy schedule, which includes partnerships with brands like Bottega Veneta, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein, as well as running her own tequila company, Kendall continues to expand her portfolio. She holds a Creative Director title at the high-end retailer FWRD, where she helps curate the site’s offerings with emerging designers and brands.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Kendall also shared insights into her personal style, describing it as a mix of minimalist and effortless with a touch of French cool girl vibe. She emphasized the importance of a great pair of jeans, a simple tank top, and stylish accessories to complete her look.

Kendall’s photo shoot not only showcased her beauty and style but also highlighted her business acumen and successful partnerships in the fashion and beauty industry. With her net worth estimated at $60 million, Kendall continues to establish herself as a prominent figure in the world of fashion and branding.