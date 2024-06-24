Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny recently reunited in Paris for a dinner outing with their close friend Gigi Hadid. The duo was spotted in coordinating gray outfits as they made their way to Ferdi for a meal after attending Vogue World in Paris on June 23.

Kendall, 28, looked stunning in a gray bodycon jumpsuit paired with black heels and a small black bag, while Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, sported an all-gray suit with a black t-shirt, sunglasses, and Adidas sneakers. The pair was later joined by Gigi Hadid, who rocked straight leg jeans with a pink halter top and black flats.

After dinner, the group headed to a private party and ended their night in the early morning hours of June 24. This get-together came after the trio attended Vogue World in Paris as special guests, along with other celebrities like Emma Chamberlain and Sabrina Carpenter. Bad Bunny even performed three of his hit songs at the fashion event.

Despite their December breakup, Kendall and Bad Bunny have been spending more time together recently, with Kendall attending one of Bad Bunny’s concerts in Orlando last month. The duo also made a public appearance together at the 2024 Met Gala.

The friendly exes seemed to be enjoying their time together in Paris, with Kendall flashing a smile as they entered the restaurant and Bad Bunny helping her back into the car after their night out. Gigi Hadid completed the trio, adding to the fun and stylish evening with her presence.

Overall, it was a night of fashion, friendship, and fun for Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, and Gigi Hadid in the City of Lights. Their reunion in Paris showcased their strong bond and shared love for good food, music, and fashion. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see more of this trio’s adventures in the future.