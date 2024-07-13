Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been spotted together, showing that their relationship is still going strong. The couple briefly took a break in December 2023 but have since rekindled their romance. Sources reveal that they are currently in a great place, especially now that Bad Bunny’s tour has ended.

During their time together, Kendall and Bad Bunny have been traveling around Europe, enjoying each other’s company. It seems that they both recognize the undeniable chemistry between them and are committed to making their relationship work. A source mentioned that Bad Bunny treats Kendall like she is the center of his world, showing her respect and appreciation.

Despite rumors of Kendall rekindling her relationship with ex Devin Booker, it is clear that Bad Bunny has been wanting her back and is happy to be back with her. While some of Kendall’s friends may have doubts about the long-term potential of their relationship, as they don’t see a huge spark between them, they are supportive of Kendall’s happiness.

Overall, it seems that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are in a good place in their relationship and are focused on making things work. Their strong connection and mutual respect for each other are evident, and they are both happy to be back together. As they continue to spend time together and enjoy each other’s company, their relationship seems to be growing stronger.