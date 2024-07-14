Kelsey Parker, the widow of The Wanted star Tom Parker, recently shared a heartfelt post on Instagram as she reflected on the sixth anniversary of their wedding. Tom passed away in March 2022 after a battle with cancer, leaving behind Kelsey and their two children, Aurelia and Bodhi.

In her post, Kelsey expressed the ongoing difficulty of coping with her grief, mentioning how much she misses Tom and longs to be reunited with him. She shared her inner thoughts and emotions, reminiscing about their time together and reflecting on how much has changed since his passing.

Despite the pain of her loss, Kelsey also expressed her determination to keep Tom’s memory alive and support Brain Tumour Research, a cause close to her heart since Tom’s diagnosis. She and her children participated in the charity’s #WearAHatDay campaign earlier this year to raise awareness and funds for brain tumour research.

Brain tumours are a serious health concern, with more than 12,000 Brits diagnosed each year. These tumours can have devastating effects on patients, leading to symptoms such as headaches, seizures, nausea, and memory problems. Early detection and treatment are crucial in improving outcomes for patients with brain tumours.

Kelsey’s advocacy for brain tumour research highlights the importance of raising awareness and funding for this underrepresented cause. By sharing her story and supporting initiatives like #WearAHatDay, she hopes to make a difference in the lives of those affected by brain tumours and advance research efforts to improve treatment options.

As Kelsey continues to navigate life without Tom, she remains committed to honoring his legacy and supporting causes that were important to him. Through her openness and vulnerability, she inspires others to cherish their loved ones and raise awareness about the impact of brain tumours on individuals and families.