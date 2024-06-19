Kelly Ripa, the talk show host, was spotted looking absolutely stunning in a black bikini during her vacation in the Bahamas back in February 2018. Despite flaunting her toned abs and legs, some online trolls body-shamed her, calling her unfeminine and comparing her physique to that of a child.

In the photos taken during her beach day, Kelly looked radiant as she walked around the golden sands in her chic two-piece swimsuit. Her petite frame was highlighted by the bikini, showing off her trim hips and hinting at her cleavage. She accessorized her beach look with sunglasses, a sunhat, and some elegant bangles and earrings.

While some people criticized Kelly for looking too thin and not having a “womanly” figure, others came to her defense, praising her for keeping it real and staying fit. Despite the negative comments, Kelly is known for her dedication to working out six days a week with her trainer, Anna Kaiser. Her commitment to fitness and clean eating habits help her maintain her incredible physique.

It’s important to remember that everyone’s body is different, and what works for one person may not work for another. Instead of body-shaming, we should focus on promoting body positivity and acceptance. Kelly Ripa is a great example of someone who takes care of her health and fitness, regardless of what negative comments may come her way. Let’s celebrate her dedication and hard work rather than tearing her down based on unrealistic beauty standards.