Model Kelly Gale recently stunned fans as she flaunted her figure in a vibrant orange bikini from Victoria’s Secret’s swimwear line. The 28-year-old Swedish beauty has been making waves with her stunning looks, also recently captivating her followers with a selfie in a silver two-piece during a holiday in Italy.

Aside from her successful modeling career, Kelly has been in a relationship with actor Joel Kinnaman for five years. The couple got engaged in 2021, with Joel humorously sharing a photo of him proposing to Kelly on one knee. The pair also adopted a cute pooch named Zoe in 2020, which Kelly often shares adorable photos of on her social media.

In addition to her modeling work, Kelly has dabbled in acting, appearing in the film “Plane” alongside Gerard Butler. The movie follows Butler’s character, a pilot who faces challenges after a lightning strike forces him to land on a hostile island. Kelly’s role in the film adds to her diverse portfolio in the entertainment industry.

Kelly’s dedication to fitness is also evident in her social media posts, where she shares glimpses of her ab workout routine with her followers. Her commitment to staying healthy and fit adds another dimension to her public image as a model and actress.

It’s clear that Kelly Gale is not only a stunning model but also a talented actress and dedicated to her fitness routine. With a successful career in both modeling and acting, as well as a loving relationship with Joel Kinnaman, Kelly’s future continues to shine bright with endless possibilities. Her fans can look forward to seeing more of her work in the fashion and entertainment industries as she continues to captivate audiences worldwide.