Kelly Clarkson couldn’t help but gush over Austin Butler’s pottery skills on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. When Butler mentioned that he took up pottery while living in London, Clarkson was in awe. She jokingly asked, “Could you be hotter? Like, what the h—? What… [Do you] save children in your spare time? You volunteer for the Boy Scouts? I’m like, what else, Austin? Like, goodness!”

Butler explained that he got into pottery while filming the Apple TV+ WWII series, Masters of the Air. He shared, “I got really into it. All the vases in my house were filled with flowers… I had made vases and things. And when I finished that job, I just gave all the things… I gave cups and bowls and vases and things to people that I had worked with.”

In addition to his pottery skills, Butler also spoke about his new movie, ‘Elvis,’ where he did most of his own stunts. He mentioned, “I did basically all of it myself. I mean, there’s I think it might be one shot that’s not me. I know, man. They had so many ideas in the beginning that I’m so grateful that we didn’t have to actually go forward with, everything from helmets that had hair on the outside, which was just absurd.”

Butler’s talent and dedication to his craft have certainly impressed Clarkson and fans alike. With his Golden Globe win for his role in ‘Elvis’ and his newfound pottery hobby, Butler continues to showcase his versatility as an actor and artist. Stay tuned for more exciting projects from this multi-talented star.