Kelly Brook caused a stir among her fans by sharing stunning bikini photos as she enjoyed the sun on a holiday in Greece. The 44-year-old model looked amazing in a black and white striped two-piece while accessorizing with a straw hat. Her followers on Instagram couldn’t help but shower her with compliments, calling her beautiful and stunning.

In addition to enjoying her vacation, Kelly and her husband Jeremy Parasi have some exciting projects lined up for this year. They will be participating in the upcoming series of Celebrity Race Across the World, where they will compete against other celebrities like Scott Mills and Jeff and Bobby Brazier. An insider revealed that Kelly’s competitive nature will make her a great addition to the show.

Furthermore, Kelly and Jeremy are also gearing up to host their own ITV show called La Dolce Vita. The show will document their journey as they leave London to start a new life on Jeremy’s family farm in rural Italy. This farm holds sentimental value for the couple as it was the location of their intimate wedding in 2022.

Kelly Brook’s fans are eagerly awaiting her upcoming appearances on television and are excited to see her in new and challenging roles. Her stunning bikini photos may have captured the attention of many, but it’s her upcoming projects that will truly showcase her talent and versatility in the entertainment industry. Stay tuned for more updates on Kelly Brook’s journey in the world of television and beyond.