Keke Jabbar, a familiar face from the reality TV show Love & Marriage: Huntsville, has tragically passed away at the age of 42. The news of her death was shared by her family through a statement read by Marcella Speaks, a social media personality, on Tuesday. The statement expressed the family’s deep sadness and highlighted Keke’s role as a loving mother, sister, and friend who brought joy and laughter to those around her. The family has asked for privacy and respect during this difficult time as they come to terms with their loss.

Marcella Speaks made a point to mention that Keke passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love. The exact cause of her death has not been made public. Following the announcement, Keke’s cousin and co-star on Love & Marriage: Huntsville, LaTisha Scott, also took to social media to request privacy and respect for the family as they grieve. Despite any on-screen drama between them, it is clear that Keke’s passing has deeply affected her loved ones.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville follows the lives of three couples in Huntsville, Alabama, as they navigate real estate ventures. The show has been a hit on the OWN network, running for eight successful seasons. Keke’s presence on the show and her dynamic personality made her a fan favorite, and her unexpected death has come as a shock to many.

Keke’s last social media activity was in May, where she proudly shared moments from her son’s high school graduation. Her emotional post reflected the pride and love she felt for her eldest child. In addition to her television career, Keke was also known as a writer, editor, and professor, showcasing her diverse talents and interests.

She leaves behind her husband, three children, and her parents, who are undoubtedly devastated by her untimely passing. The legacy Keke leaves behind both on and off-screen is a testament to her vibrant spirit and the impact she had on those around her. May she rest in peace.