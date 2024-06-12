keith-urban-sweetly-recalls-meeting-real-life-princess-nicole-kidman

Keith Urban fondly remembered the early days of his relationship with his wife of nearly 18 years, Nicole Kidman. At the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, held at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, Urban delivered a heartfelt speech honoring Kidman, whom he referred to as his “real-life princess.” The prestigious award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to American culture through their work in film and television.

Reflecting on their first meeting in January 2005 at the G’Day LA event, Urban described feeling star-struck by Kidman’s ethereal presence. Despite his initial nerves, he managed to gather the courage to ask for her phone number, which he kept in his pocket for over a week before finally making the call. The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Australia in June 2006.

Urban shared that despite Kidman’s princess-like appearance, she was a down-to-earth, lively woman from the Sydney suburbs with a strong Aussie spirit. The couple was joined by their daughters and Kidman’s sister at the gala, where Kidman expressed her gratitude for the honor and the presence of her family.

In an interview on the red carpet, Kidman expressed her excitement and pride at being recognized with the AFI Life Achievement Award. She emphasized the importance of having her family by her side, noting that their support grounded her and brought balance to the occasion.

The AFI Life Achievement Award has previously been bestowed upon esteemed figures such as Julie Andrews, Denzel Washington, and George Clooney. The gala honoring Kidman will be broadcast on TNT on June 17 and TCM on June 27.

Overall, the evening was a celebration of love, family, and career achievements, highlighting the enduring bond between Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.