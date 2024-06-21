Keiko Agena, the 50-year-old Japanese American actress, recently shared her thoughts and reflections on her time playing Lane Kim on the beloved TV show, Gilmore Girls. Lane is a Korean-American teen who navigates the challenges of obeying her strict mother while pursuing her passion for music as a drummer. Throughout the series, Lane is portrayed as the best friend of Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, and the show also starred Lauren Graham, Scott Patterson, and Milo Ventimiglia.

During a recent episode of the Dear Felicity podcast, Agena opened up about the complex emotions she feels when looking back on her experience with Gilmore Girls. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the show, but also acknowledged the challenges she faced during that time.

Agena also highlighted the importance of representation, noting that she played a significant role in showcasing an Asian-American woman on TV. However, she admitted that she doesn’t believe she would have been cast in the same way if the show were being made today. The actress reflected on the casting decisions and how they might have been different in the present day landscape of television.

Furthermore, Agena shared her feelings of responsibility towards fans who expect her to embody her character of Lane in real life. She expressed the pressure she feels to live up to fans’ expectations while also staying true to herself as an individual.

In terms of her relationships with the cast, Agena revealed that she is closest to her co-stars John Cabrera and Sean Gunn, who played her bandmate and fellow Stars Hollow resident on the series. She also discussed her regrets about not forming a closer friendship with Alexis Bledel, citing busy schedules and a desire to respect her co-stars’ personal time.

Looking back on her portrayal of Lane, Agena noted the selfless nature of her character and how she always put others before herself. She reflected on Lane’s journey throughout the show and how her perception of the character has evolved over time.

Gilmore Girls originally ran for seven seasons and was later revived for a special season titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life on Netflix in 2016. Agena’s candid reflections provide fans with a deeper insight into her experience on the show and the impact it had on her both personally and professionally.