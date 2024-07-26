Keegan-Michael Key was in the spotlight at the San Diego Comic-Con as he couldn’t resist singing the ‘Transformers’ theme song. The exclusive performance had fans cheering and singing along with the actor.

In addition to his musical performance, Key also shared his excitement for the upcoming ‘Transformers’ movie and his role in the film. He talked about the thrill of being part of such a beloved franchise and working alongside talented actors and filmmakers.

Key’s infectious energy and passion for the ‘Transformers’ universe were evident as he interacted with fans and answered questions during the event. His love for the iconic theme song was clear, and he had the crowd cheering for more.

The actor’s enthusiasm for the project and his dedication to bringing his character to life were inspiring to both fans and fellow cast members. Key’s performance at SDCC was a highlight of the event, and it left everyone eagerly anticipating the release of the new ‘Transformers’ movie.

Overall, Keegan-Michael Key’s exclusive ‘Transformers’ theme song performance at SDCC was a memorable moment that showcased his talent and passion for the franchise. Fans can’t wait to see him in action when the movie hits theaters.